 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

The life and times of Pope Francis as he marks his 10th anniversary as pontiff

Reuters
Mar 08, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

Following are some of the major events of the life and ministry of Pope Francis, who marks the 10th anniversary of his election as pontiff on March 13.

Pope Francis (Source: AP)

Following are some of the major events of the life and ministry of Pope Francis, who marks the 10th anniversary of his election as pontiff on March 13.

1936

Dec. 17 - Jorge Mario Bergoglio is born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the son of Italian immigrants.

1969