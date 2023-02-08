 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The electric Rolls-Royce spectre is a rolls in its purest form

Bloomberg
Feb 08, 2023 / 06:55 AM IST

A Rolls-Royce Spectre, their first fully electric car, is displayed during an unveiling at the company's Goodwood headquarters near Chichester, southwest England, on October 17, 2022. Photographer: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Not many cars can convince my editor to buy me a rather expensive plane ticket and send me 10,000 miles around the world to drive it for one day.

But when Rolls-Royce said I could be the first driver outside the company to test its first-ever electric vehicle, I started looking for my passport.

That’s how I ended up in Cape Town behind the wheel of the 2023 Rolls-Royce Spectre. After rolling around South African wine country, I found the estimated $500,000 coupe to be smoother, more silent and more powerful–not to mention better looking–than any of its V-12 predecessors.

The 118-year-old brand has tied its mythology to its famously huge combustion engines, but this first step into electrification is bold and surefooted. The firstborn in a planned line of electric vehicles, this two-door titan saturates its passengers in indulgence. It signals a smooth transition ahead