 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Tesla to use iron-based batteries in Semi electric trucks and affordable electric car

Reuters
Apr 07, 2023 / 06:32 AM IST

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has championed on the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology dominated by Chinese suppliers, saying in March, "the vast majority of the heavy lifting for electrification will be iron-based cells."

Tesla to use iron-based batteries in Semi electric trucks and affordable electric car

Tesla Inc said it plans to expand the use of cheaper, iron-based batteries to a version of its Semi heavy electric trucks and an affordable electric vehicle.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has championed on the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology dominated by Chinese suppliers, saying in March, "the vast majority of the heavy lifting for electrification will be iron-based cells."

But having Chinese suppliers build battery factories in the Unites States is a challenge because of the U.S.-China political tensions.

The world's biggest electric carmaker said in its paper on "Master Plan Part 3" released on Wednesday that it will use LFP batteries for "short-range" heavy electric trucks, which it calls "Semi Light," without providing details such as a launching date.