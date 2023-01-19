 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sophos to lay off 450 employees globally, including in India

IANS
Jan 19, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST

Cyber-security company Sophos is laying off about 450 people globally including in India which is 10 percent of its workforce to achieve “the optimal balance of growth and profitability”.

TechCrunch first reported about the layoffs at the UK-headquartered Sophos. The company, however, did not reveal the exact numbers.

“Sophos announced an internal restructuring which has resulted in job losses and the start of consultation periods that potentially will affect 10 percent of our global employee base,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The cybersecurity company said that an increasing focus on services such as “managed detection and response (MDR)” was part of the reason for job cuts.

In March 2020, private equity firm Thoma Bravo acquired Sophos in a $3.9 billion deal.

“While these changes are difficult, we believe they are necessary to advance our strategic vision to be a leading global innovator and provider of cybersecurity as a service, with managed detection and response (MDR) at its core,” Sophos said in the statement.