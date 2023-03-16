 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Singapore snatches back ‘Best Airport’ crown from Qatar

Bloomberg
Mar 16, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

The Asian hub edged Doha’s Hamad International Airport into second place, with Tokyo’s Haneda Airport bagging third, in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023. The US was conspicuous by its absence in the top 10.

The entrance to the Singapore Airlines Ltd. SilverKris Lounges in Terminal 3 at Changi Airport in Singapore, on Monday, May 30, 2022. Singapore Airlines opened new-look lounges at Changi Airport following a S$50 million ($37 million) upgrade, offering private day rooms, showers, cooking stations and cocktail bars overlooking the runway.

Singapore’s Changi has regained its title as the world’s best airport, after losing its long-held crown to Qatar for two years running during the height of pandemic travel restrictions.

The Asian hub edged Doha’s Hamad International Airport into second place, with Tokyo’s Haneda Airport bagging third, in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023. The US was conspicuous by its absence in the top 10.

Paris Charles de Gaulle was Europe’s top performer, up one spot to fifth place, while Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was the highest ranked North American airport, languishing in 18th position — but an improvement from 27th place last year.

In other moves: