Short investor Hindenburg erases fifth of Icahn empire's value

Reuters
May 03, 2023 / 06:21 AM IST

The development represents a rare challenge for Icahn who is accustomed, as one of the pioneers of shareholder activism, to dressing down companies over their governance and transparency, but has not had to field such criticism himself.

Hindenburg Research, the short investor whose reports on companies have erased a big chunk of their value, criticized Icahn Enterprises LP on Tuesday over the reporting of its finances, leading to a 20% drop in the shares of activist investor Carl Icahn's firm.

In a report published on Tuesday, Hindenburg accused IEP of overvaluing its holdings and relying on a "Ponzi-like" structure to pay dividends. The subsequent plunge in IEP shares wiped $2.9 billion off Icahn's net worth, leaving him with an estimated $14.7 billion, according to Forbes.

Icahn said in an IEP statement that Hindenburg's "self-serving" report was aimed at generating profits at the expense of IEP's long-term shareholders.