Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund government, aid Ukraine

Dec 23, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST

The Senate passed a massive USD 1.7 trillion spending bill on Thursday that finances federal agencies through September and provides another large round of aid to Ukraine one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's dramatic address to a joint meeting of Congress.

The bill, which runs for 4,155 pages, includes about USD 772.5 billion for domestic programmes and USD 858 billion for defense and would finance federal agencies through the fiscal year at the end of September.

The bill passed by a vote of 68-29 and now goes to the House for a final vote before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

"This is one of the most significant appropriations packages we have done in a very long time," Schumer said. "The range of people it helps is large and deep," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. said moments before the vote.

Lawmakers were racing to get the bill approved before a partial government shutdown would occur at midnight on Friday, and many were anxious to complete the task before a deep freeze and wintry conditions left them stranded in Washington for the holidays.

Many also want to lock in government funding before a new GOP-controlled House next year could make it harder to find compromise on spending.