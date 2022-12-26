 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samsung Electronics to expand chip production at largest plant next year

Reuters
Dec 26, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

The move contrasts with the scaling back of investment by rival chipmakers amid falling demand and a glut of chips.

Samsung Electronics plans to increase chip production capacity at its largest semiconductor plant next year, despite forecasts of an economic slowdown, a South Korean newspaper reported late on Sunday.

Analysts have said that Samsung's persistence with investment plans will likely help it take market share in memory chips and support its share price when demand recovers.

Samsung plans to expand its P3 factory in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, by adding 12-inch wafers capacity for DRAM memory chips, the Seoul Economic Daily reported, citing unnamed industry sources.

It will also expand the plant with additional 4-nanometre chip capacity, which will be made under foundry contracts - that is, according to clients' designs - the paper said.

P3, which started production of cutting-edge NAND flash memory chips this year, is the company's largest chip manufacturing facility.