Russians will always remember India's contribution in World War II: Denis Alipov

Russians will always remember with gratitude India’s contribution in the World War II, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said on Monday even as he called upon all countries to stay united against “double standards” and “hypocrisy” in international relations.

The envoy said this in a message on the occasion of the ‘Victory Day’, which marks the anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

“Russians will always remember with gratitude the Indian contribution to the defeat of Nazi Germany. We proudly recall that in 1941 and 1942, friendship societies were set up in India in support of the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics),” Alipov said.

“Brave Indian contingents were engaged in providing supplies to the Red Army through Persia. In 1944, two sons of India were decorated with the highest military award of the Soviet Union — the Order of the Red Star,” he said.

Russia’s celebration of the ‘Victory Day’ came in the midst of its conflict with Ukraine.

“We invite all countries to stay united against double standards, hypocrisy in international relations and hidden geopolitical agendas. Cooperation in global affairs is the only way forward, while attempts to undermine the WWII lessons are detrimental to global security,” the Russian ambassador said.

He, however, did not elaborate on what he called “hidden geopolitical agendas”.

In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a military parade marking the 77th anniversary of Russia’s victory in the War.

“We saw the military infrastructure being built up, hundreds of foreign advisors starting work, and regular supplies of cutting-edge weaponry being delivered from NATO countries. The threat grew every day,” Putin said in his address, referring to the conflict in Ukraine.

“Russia launched a pre-emptive strike at the aggression. It was a forced, timely and the only correct decision. A decision by a sovereign, strong and independent country,” he said.

Unlike many other leading powers, India has not yet criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and it abstained from votes at the UN platforms in condemning the Russian aggression.

India has been pressing for the resolution of the crisis through diplomacy and dialogue.