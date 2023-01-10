 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russia-Ukraine conflict: You can play broker only when two warring countries want peace

Ranjit Bhushan
Jan 10, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST

S. Jaishankar highlights India’s behind-the-scenes role; tried to defuse the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and helped facilitate exports of millions of tonnes of wheat and other grains from Ukraine

It is not very easy for a country to have equal diplomatic heft with two warring neighbours as India does with Russia and Ukraine.

Under the circumstances, it is worth considering if India has the diplomatic space, muscle and above all goodwill, to play honest broker between the two sides. Ukraine has rejected Russia’s offer of a limited truce in the festive season.

Given the volume of bad blood and water that has flowed down the Dnieper since late February 2022, when Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine, any mediation – as understood in diplomatic terms – looks a tall order.

Nonetheless, writing in The Times of India on January 6, Ukraine’s charge d’affaires to New Delhi Ivan Konovalov placed his hopes in India’s G20 presidency this year and the position of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “today’s era must not be of war,” believing that there is a window of opportunity for collective action by all countries that stand for freedom and democracy to restore the peace.

“Ukraine counts on India’s participation in implementation of the peace formula and we believe that this will be a powerful signal to other nations of the Global South to work together under India’s G20 presidency theme ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’,’’ the diplomat noted in his column.

India’s role