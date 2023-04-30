 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Regulators prepare to seize and sell First Republic

New York Times
Apr 30, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

The effort, led by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., comes after First Republic’s shares tumbled 75% since Monday, when the bank disclosed that customers had withdrawn more than half of its deposits.

Federal regulators were racing Saturday to seize and sell the troubled First Republic Bank before financial markets open Monday, according to several people with knowledge of the matter, in a bid to put an end to a banking crisis that began last month with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

It became clear this past week that nobody was willing to ride to First Republic’s rescue before a government seizure because larger banks were worried that buying the company would saddle them with billions of dollars in losses.

The FDIC has been talking with banks that include JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services and Bank of America about a potential deal, three of the people said. A deal could be announced as soon as Sunday, these people said, cautioning the situation was rapidly evolving and might still change. Any buyer would most likely assume the deposits of First Republic, eliminating the need for a government guarantee of deposits in excess of $250,000 — the limit for deposit insurance.