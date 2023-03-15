 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Private equity giants including Apollo, Blackstone eye SVB loan book: Reports

Reuters
Mar 15, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST

The loan portfolio is seen as an attractive buy and was not a contributing factor in the bank run that caused SVB's demise, the report said.

Apollo Global Management Inc, Blackstone Inc and KKR & Co Inc have expressed interest in a book of loans held by Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Buyout giants Ares Management and Carlyle Group are also looking to buy the loan book, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The surge in interest in the book follows the tech lender's failure last week to raise equity to plug a $1.8 billion hole after selling its $21 billion portfolio of securities at a loss.