 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Private Afghan universities risk closure after ban on women

Associated Press
Dec 29, 2022 / 06:16 PM IST

Afghanistans rulers last week barred women from attending universities effective immediately, dealing another blow to women and girls rights and freedoms since they seized power in the country in August 2021. The move also triggered international condemnation and and an outcry at home.

Nazhand's school, and others like it, are technically illegal under the Taliban’s current restrictions, but so far they haven’t shut hers down. At least one other person operating a school declined to speak to reporters, however, fearing possible repercussions. (Image: AP)

A quarter of Afghanistan's private universities risks closure because of the ban on female students imposed by the Taliban government, a spokesman for the sector said Thursday.

Afghanistans rulers last week barred women from attending universities effective immediately, dealing another blow to women and girls rights and freedoms since they seized power in the country in August 2021. The move also triggered international condemnation and and an outcry at home.

A minister for higher education in the Taliban government, Nida Mohammad Nadim, has defended the ban, saying it is necessary to prevent the mixing of genders in universities and because, according to him, some subjects violate Islamic and Afghan values.

Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, since their takeover of the country.

They have banned girls from middle school and high school, barred women from most fields of employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms. The Afghan society, while largely traditional, had increasingly embraced the education of girls and women over the past two decades under a U.S.-backed government.

A spokesman for the private universities' union, Mohammad Karim Nasiri, said 35 institutions risk closure because of the ban. Male students have also been boycotting classes and exams in solidarity with their female counterparts, he added.