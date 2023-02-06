 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pervez Musharraf to be laid to rest in Karachi: Reports

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST

Pakistan's former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf's body will be laid to rest in Karachi, and will be brought back to the country on a special flight that will leave for Dubai on Monday, media reports said.

Musharraf, the architect of the Kargil War in 1999, died on Sunday in Dubai after a prolonged illness.

The 79-year-old former military ruler, who had been in the UAE since 2016, was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis at American Hospital Dubai.

Musharraf's body will be laid to rest in Karachi, and will be brought back to Pakistan on a special flight that would leave for Dubai on Monday, according to the Dawn newspaper.