Optimistic time for India-US relations: US Commerce Secretary Raimondo

- ENRC seeks 21 mln pounds in legal costs from SFO and Dechert in dispute over fraud probe - Funds worth 800 mln pounds in dormant accounts to boost communities in England

- Adnoc and Gunvor deal talks reach impasse - Activist investor Oasis Management threatens to push for removal of The Restaurant Group boss

Overview - Kazakh miner ENRC asked a London court on Monday to award it around 21 million pounds ($25.25 million) to cover the legal costs it bore prior to Britain's Serious Fraud Office launching a probe into claims of fraud and corruption a decade ago.

- UK ministers will use more than 800 million pounds ($961.76 million) lying in dormant bank, pension and investment accounts to help local communities and people struggling with the cost of living crisis. - Swiss commodity trader Gunvor's potential acquisition by Abu Dhabi Oil Company has reached an impasse because of a lack of agreement between the companies over the size of the deal.

