Oil gains as Russian output cuts offset rising inventories

Reuters
Feb 24, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

Oil prices extended gains for a second session on Friday as the prospect of lower exports from Russia offset rising inventories in the United States and concerns over global economic activity.

Brent crude futures rose 64 cents, or 0.78%, to $82.85 per barrel by 0917 GMT after earlier rising by over $1. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 59 cents, or 0.78%, to $75.98.

The benchmarks ended about 2% higher in the previous session on Russia’s plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25% in March, which exceeded its announced production cuts of 500,000 barrels per day.

”Higher-than-expected U.S. crude oil inventories continue to challenge the oil demand outlook, but expectations for lower Russian production have an offsetting impact,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.