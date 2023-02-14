 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nuclear-armed Pakistan reaches for IMF loan to avoid default

Feb 14, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST

Cash-strapped and nuclear-armed Pakistan will impose new taxes of 170 billion rupees this month in a bid for a massive bailout, officials and analysts said Monday, even as they warned the new taxes could accelerate the country's spiralling inflation.

The dire outlook from economists and political analysts comes after the International Monetary Fund delayed the release of a crucial USD 1.1 billion portion of a 2019 deal worth USD 6 billion, on hold since December over Pakistan's failure to meet the terms. The latest round of the talks between Pakistan and the IMF concluded Friday with the fund recommending steps including imposing new taxes.

"The imposition of more taxes means tough days are ahead for the majority of the people in Pakistan who are already facing higher food and energy costs, but there is no other way out if Pakistan needs the IMF loans, and Pakistan desperately needs it," said Ehtisham-ul-Haq, a veteran economist.

The stalemate in talks between IMF and Pakistan was seen as a blow to the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who is struggling to avoid a default amid a worsening economic crisis and a surge in militant violence. Pakistan already is struggling with the recovery from record-breaking floods, which killed 1,739 people in summer 2022 and destroyed 2 million homes.