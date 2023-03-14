 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea says

Reuters
Mar 14, 2023 / 06:15 AM IST

The missiles were fired at around 7:40 a.m. (2240 GMT on Monday) from the South Hwanghae province, near the country's west coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

Representative image

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of weapons tests as the South and the United States conduct their largest joint military drills in years.

The South Korean military was on high alert and maintaining full readiness posture under close coordination with the United States, the JCS added in a statement.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan was collecting information on the missile, and that they have not confirmed any damage within the country related to the launch.