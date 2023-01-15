 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nepali authorities to conduct technical inspection for all domestic flights

Jan 15, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST

The Nepal government has instructed concerned authorities to conduct a technical inspection of all domestic flights after a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened Pokhara airport on Sunday, killing at least 68 people.

The Cabinet meeting held in Baluwatar to assess the situation after Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft crash also formed a five-member investigation commission under the leadership of former aviation secretary Nagendra Ghimire to probe the accident.

The aircraft that took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am crash-landed at the airport in Pokhara -- a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport. There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members.

Five Indians were among the total 15 foreign nationals onboard the plane, the Indian Embassy tweeted.

The five Indians onboard the crashed plane have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, Bishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, Sonu Jaiswal, and Sanjaya Jaiswal, a Yeti Airlines official said.