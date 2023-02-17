 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Microsoft-backed OpenAI to let users customize ChatGPT

Feb 17, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST

The San Francisco-based startup, which Microsoft Corp has funded and used to power its latest technology, said it has worked to mitigate political and other biases but also wanted to accommodate more diverse views.

OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT, on Thursday said it is developing an upgrade to its viral chatbot that users can customize, as it works to address concerns about bias in artificial intelligence.

"This will mean allowing system outputs that other people (ourselves included) may strongly disagree with," it said in a blog post, offering customization as a way forward. Still, there will "always be some bounds on system behavior."

ChatGPT, released in November last year, has sparked frenzied interest in the technology behind it called generative AI, which is used to produce answers mimicking human speech that have dazzled people.