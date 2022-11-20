 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Michael Bloomberg apologises for Boris Johnson speech criticising China

Reuters
Nov 20, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST

Bloomberg, a former New York mayor who ran for president in 2020, apologised on Thursday at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, a business gathering whose speakers included Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and whose delegates included Chinese businessmen.

Michael Bloomberg apologised last week at a business forum hosted by the news agency he founded for remarks by British former Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticising China as autocratic.

The controversy highlights China’s influence in Asia and sensitivities about overt criticism of Beijing.

”Some may have been insulted or offended last night by parts of the speaker's remarks referencing certain countries and their duly elected leaders,” Bloomberg said in remarks posted on Twitter.

Referring to Johnson, Bloomberg said: ”Those were his thoughts and his thoughts alone, not cleared in advance by anyone or shared with me personally… To those of you who were upset and concerned by what the speaker said, you have my apologies.”

A spokesman for Bloomberg LP, which includes Bloomberg News and where Michael Bloomberg is the CEO, declined to comment to Reuters.