 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

MC Explains | Common Currency for Latin American: Neymar and Messi in the same team doesn’t always work

Amol Agrawal
Jan 24, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

CELAC will have to engage in economic integration and achieve macroeconomic stability for a long time before thinking of a common currency.

The Presidents of Argentina and Brazil are considering the introduction of a common currency for members of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). This primer discusses the common currency project in the CELAC community and why it might be best that this idea is limited to discussion.

What is CELAC?

CELAC is an intergovernmental body comprising Latin America and Caribbean states. The body currently has 33 member-countries.

The purpose of CELAC is to offer a common forum where member countries can engage in dialogue on varied matters such as politics, economics, development, regional integration and so on. CELAC is like the other regional integration platforms such as ASEAN for South East Asian nations, SAARC for South Asian nations and the European Union for European nations.