Maryland governor bans use of TikTok on state devices

Reuters
Dec 07, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem last week signed an executive order barring state employees and contractors from installing or using TikTok on state-owned devices and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Monday asked a state agency to ban TikTok from state government phones and computers.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued an emergency directive on Tuesday prohibiting the use of Chinese-owned short-video sharing app TikTok on state government devices and networks, the latest U.S. Republican to crack down on TikTok.

Hogan's ban covers numerous Chinese and Russian-influenced products and platforms because he said they present an "unacceptable level of cybersecurity risk to the state."

Maryland executive branch agencies must remove the products from state networks and prevent access.

TikTok said the concerns prompting state bans were largely fueled by misinformation.

"We are disappointed that the many state agencies, offices, and universities that have been using TikTok to build communities and connect with constituents will no longer have access to our platform," the company said on Tuesday.