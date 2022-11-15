 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping clash over Taiwan in Bali but Cold War fears cool

Reuters
Nov 15, 2022 / 07:08 AM IST

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in blunt talks over Taiwan and North Korea on Monday in a three-hour meeting aimed at preventing strained U.S.-China ties from spilling into a new Cold War.

Amid simmering differences on human rights, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and support of domestic industry, the two leaders pledged more frequent communications. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Beijing for follow-up talks.

"We're going to compete vigorously. But I'm not looking for conflict, I'm looking to manage this competition responsibly," Biden said after his talks with Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia.

Beijing has long said it would bring the self-governed island of Taiwan, which it views as an inalienable part of China, under its control and has not ruled out the use of force to do so. It has frequently accused the United States in recent years of encouraging Taiwan independence.

In a statement after their meeting, Xi called Taiwan the "first red line" that must not be crossed in U.S.-China relations, Chinese state media said.

Biden said he sought to assure Xi that U.S. policy on Taiwan, which has for decades been to support both Beijing's 'One China' stance and Taiwan's military, had not changed.