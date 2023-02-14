 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Japan names academic Kazuo Ueda as next central bank governor

Feb 14, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST

Kazuo Ueda, a 71-year-old former Bank of Japan policy board member and an academic at Kyoritsu Women's University, will succeed incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda, whose second, five-year term ends on April 8, according to documents presented to parliament on Tuesday.

Kazuo Ueda, professor of Graduate School of Economics at The University of Tokyo, speaks during the Institute of International Finance (IIF) Spring Membership Meeting in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Over 500 participants from around the globe gather for the 2-day meeting to discuss the critical issues in the financial industry.

Japan's government named academic Kazuo Ueda as its pick to become next central bank governor, a surprise choice that could heighten the chance of an end to its unpopular yield control policy.

The appointment of Ueda, which was first reported by the Nikkei newspaper and confirmed by Reuters on Friday, came as a surprise to many investors who expected the job to go to a career central banker like deputy governor Masayoshi Amamiya.

International markets have been closely watching Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's choice of next BOJ governor for clues on how soon the bank could phase out its yield curve control (YCC) policy.