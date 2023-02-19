 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Is George Soros making the biggest short-selling play of his life on India?

Sandipan Deb
Feb 19, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST

The rupee is not fully convertible, so an attack on it may not yield the sort of spectacular profits that George Soros made in 1998, short-selling the Thai baht and the Malaysian ringgit. But he may be eyeing the stock market.

US billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros seems convinced that democracy is in trouble in India. (Image: AFP)

On Thursday (February 16, 2023), the Hungarian-American billionaire hedge fund manager George Soros, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, said that following the mayhem with Adani group shares, Narendra Modi “will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament”. “This will significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government,” he read out from his typed-out speech, “and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms. I may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India.”

Soros has been on India’s case for some time now. At the World Economic Forum annual meet at Davos in 2020, he pronounced that “the biggest and most frightening setback (to democracy in the world) occurred in India where a democratically elected Narendra Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state, imposing punitive measures on Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatening to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship”.

Soros has long seen himself as a champion of democracy across the world, though for him, “democracy” may actually mean a political party or a government that he approves of. He has financed various political movements in eastern Europe and former Soviet republics. He is the biggest funder of the Democratic Party in American history and backed the presidential bids of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden with millions of dollars.