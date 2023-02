world Jaishankar's Fitting Response After George Soros Attacks PM Modi | Calls Soros "Old & Dangerous" "George Soros is old, rich, opinionated and dangerous." External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar didn't hold back in responding to billionaire and Open Society Foundations founder, Geroge Soros's attack on PM Narendra Modi. Jaishankar added that people like Soros start questioning the democratic setup when the electoral outcomes are not according to their liking. WATCH!