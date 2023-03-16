 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPhone maker Hon Hai expects flat 2023 as it builds EV push

Bloomberg
Mar 16, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

The Taiwanese Apple Inc. assembler offered a forecast of slumping consumer electronics demand this year offset by an uptick in sales of cloud and networking products, PCs and especially EV hardware, which it sees growing by as much as fivefold this year.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. said it expects to multiply its sales of electric vehicle components this year while weathering cooler consumer spending on technology.

The Taiwanese Apple Inc. assembler offered a forecast of slumping consumer electronics demand this year offset by an uptick in sales of cloud and networking products, PCs and especially EV hardware, which it sees growing by as much as fivefold this year. The flattish overall outlook for 2023 is matched by the current quarter.

Hon Hai will build EV battery packs in Ohio and Wisconsin as it expands capacity in the US alongside further international expansion in India, Vietnam, Thailand and Mexico.

The company, also known as Foxconn, reported net income of NT$40 billion ($1.3 billion) for the last three months of 2022, a 10% drop on the same period in the prior year. Operating profit also slumped 16%.