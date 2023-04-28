 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Snap misses revenue expectations, warns on Q2 outlook

Reuters
Apr 28, 2023 / 06:52 AM IST

The Santa Monica, California-based company, which owns photo messaging app Snapchat, has long been known to jumpstart new trends in social media that have been copied by larger rivals, but has faced investor questions about whether it can turn its investments in new technology like augmented reality (AR) into revenue growth.

Snap Inc on Thursday missed analyst expectations for quarterly revenue as changes to its advertising platform hurt demand for ads, and warned results in the next quarter could fall below Wall Street's targets.

Shares of Snap tumbled 19% in after-market trading.

While Snap said it was not providing formal financial guidance, its internal revenue forecast for the second quarter is $1.04 billion, which would be a 6% decline year-over-year. The internal forecast is below analyst expectations of $1.13 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.