Jaguar Land Rover posts Q4 free cash flow about $1 billion

Reuters
Apr 07, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST

Jaguar Land Rover expects free cash flow of over 800 million pounds (about $1 billion) for the fourth quarter, boosted by a 24% rise in wholesale volumes as chip and other supply constraints eased, the luxury carmaker owned by India's Tata Motors said on Thursday.

Tata Motors, which acquired the British car maker in 2008, had set a target of 1 billion pounds of free cash flow for the fiscal year.

JLR said wholesale volumes, excluding its China joint venture, rose 24% year on year, while retail sales grew 30% in the fourth quarter.

Wholesale volumes in China, JLR's biggest market, rose 17% compared with a 13% drop in the previous quarter, the company said.