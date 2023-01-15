 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Interiors

Interiors 2023: At home with trees, plants and that bell-metal tortoise from Chhattisgarh

Ayesha Banerjee
Jan 15, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

Designs this year go back to nature and shine the spotlight on homegrown art

Walls are getting more interesting

How blessed we are to finally get our noses and mouths freed from masks?  This liberation is to be cherished as the world gets more familiar with Covid and feels less anxious about it. So it’s not surprising that design trends 2023 are now influenced by renewed appreciation for happiness and wellness… with a grateful nod to nature and a special mention of the arts.

Hello, nature

What’s gaining traction is Biophilic design, a term coined by German social psychologist and humanistic philosopher Erich Fromm for “passionate love of life and of all that is alive… whether in a person, a plant, an idea, or a social group.” Scientists and philosophers later translated it to an innate desire in humans, as part of the evolutionary process, to connect to nature, in their settings, within the home and outside.

Green walls are appealing to the eyes and good for our souls


Khusboo Khandelwal, principal architect of Mumbai-based Studio Design Inc, feels that as Covid-19 has made people assess their priorities, designers are rethinking spaces to enhance the happiness and wellness quotient for the user, in turn creating a larger impact on the industry wherein the stress will be on holistic living. Homogenous indoor-outdoor spaces will be more user-oriented and Biophilic design elements will become an integral component of architecture.

According to a paper on Biophilic design:  14 Patterns of Biophilic Design, Improving Health & Well-Being in the Built Environment, supported by US-based sustainability consulting firm Terrapin Bright Green, “Empirical studies have reported that experiences of natural environments provide greater emotional restoration, with lower instances of tension, anxiety, anger, fatigue, confusion and total mood disturbance than urban environments with limited characteristics of nature.”