Intel wants $5 billion more in German subsidies for chip plant

Mar 08, 2023 / 06:03 AM IST

The U.S. chipmaker last year postponed the plant construction in Magdeburg - for which it had reached a 6.8 billion euro deal in government subsidies, subject to approval from the European Commission - due to economic headwinds and is now looking for more aid, the report said on Tuesday.

Intel Corp is seeking an additional 4 billion to 5 billion euros ($5.28 billion) in subsidies from the German government to build a chip manufacturing complex in the country, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company in March 2022 picked Germany as the site for a huge new chipmaking complex, as part of an $88 billion investment drive across Europe, which included boosting an existing factory in Ireland, setting up a design and research facility in France, and a packaging and assembly site in Italy.