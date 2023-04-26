 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indo-Korea bilateral trade grows 17% to record $27.8 billion in 2022

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

The bilateral trade between India and Korea grew by 17.3 per cent to USD 27.8 billion in 2022, according to Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

In 2021, the value of bilateral trade between the two countries stood at USD 23.7 billion.

Korea's exports to India increased by 21 per cent to USD 18.9 billion, while imports increased by 10.5 per cent to USD 8.9 billion.

Addressing India-Korea Future Industry Partnership Event 2023, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India Chang Jae-bok on Wednesday said, "India and Korea must focus on the critical issue of green energy and learn from each other's strengths. Green energy, hydrogen energy, and EVs are the future, and Korea's leadership in producing EVs since 2005 is an excellent example for India".