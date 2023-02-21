 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Russia suspends participation in New Start treaty; Putin vows to conduct nuclear tests if US does it

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST

"I am forced to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the strategic offensive arms treaty," Putin said, while delivering the state-of-the-nation address in Moscow.

Russia President Vladimir Putin (File Image: Reuters)

Russia is suspending its participation in 'New Start' treaty, the strategic arms pact with the United States that restricts both the countries on increasing their nuclear arsenal, as per an announcement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21.

Putin, while delivering the state-of-the-nation address to the country's lawmakers in Moscow, vowed to conduct nuclear tests if Washington does so.

"I am forced to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the strategic offensive arms treaty," he said.

"If the United States conducts nuclear tests, Russia will also do it," Putin added. His remarks comes a day after US President Joe Biden paid a surprise visit to Kyiv, and reiterated the West's support for the Ukrainian government.