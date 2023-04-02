 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How do you solve a problem like Donald Trump?

Sandipan Deb
Apr 02, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

The Stormy Daniels case can provide salacious fodder to the masses, but if Donald Trump is found not guilty here, it could greatly boost his and his fans’ claims that he is being hounded for political vendetta.

Former US President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels who is said to have received $130,000 from Trump's lawyer. Trump faces at least three other lawsuits: for his alleged attempts to tamper with the vote count in the state of Georgia after the 2020 election, inciting riots at the Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021, and illegally hoarding confidential government documents at Mar-a-Lago, his personal residence in Florida, after losing his presidency.

On Friday, Donald Trump made history by becoming the first US President—sitting or former—to be indicted for a crime. A grand jury in Manhattan—a body of citizens constituted by the government prosecutor—has decided that there is enough evidence to bring Trump to trial. He will be arraigned in the next few days—produced before a court, which will formally read out the charges and ask him whether he wishes to plead guilty or not guilty.

Trump will of course plead innocence and the courtroom battle will begin. Meanwhile, America is in uproar.

The case is about Trump paying $130,000 to porn movie star Stormy Daniels (Stephanie Gregory Clifford) to keep quiet about a fling he had with her in 2006. But the matter is very complicated, both legally and politically.

It was Michael Cohen, who was then Trump’s personal lawyer, who paid Daniels the money a few days before the 2016 presidential election. Over the next year, Trump reimbursed Cohen in instalments and booked the expenses as regular legal fees. Cohen has since then been convicted, among other things, of tax fraud, bank fraud and perjury, and spent three years in prison.