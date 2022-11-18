 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Holmes’ fraud sentence will send a message one way or another

New York Times
Nov 18, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

Since Holmes was convicted, other high-profile startup founders have also come under scrutiny, prompting further debates over startup ethics.

Elizabeth Holmes founded Theranos - a blood-testing technology company - in 2003, when she was 19. On January 3, 2022, she was found guilty on four charges of fraud. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., recently praised Elizabeth Holmes’ thoughtful focus and “determination to make a difference.”

Actress Ricki Noel Lander said Holmes was “a trustworthy friend and a genuinely lovely person.”

And Channing Robertson, who was a professor of chemical engineering at Stanford University, commended Holmes for her “compassion for others.”

Their comments were part of a cache of more than 100 letters that were filed over the past week to a federal judge in San Jose, California, in an effort to reduce the punishment for Holmes, the founder of the failed blood testing startup Theranos. In January, she was convicted of four counts of defrauding investors about Theranos’ technology and business dealings. She is scheduled to be sentenced for those crimes Friday.

Holmes, 38, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, according to federal sentencing guidelines for wire fraud. Her lawyers have requested 18 months of house arrest, while prosecutors have asked for 15 years of imprisonment. The probation officer in Holmes’ case has recommended a sentence of nine years.

The decision lies with Judge Edward Davila of U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, who oversaw Holmes’ trial last year. In addition to the letters from her supporters asking for leniency, he is set to take into account lengthy memos filed by her lawyers and prosecutors and will consider whether Holmes has accepted responsibility for her actions.