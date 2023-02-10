 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GM inks deal with GlobalFoundries to secure US-made chips

Reuters
Feb 10, 2023 / 07:14 AM IST

GlobalFoundries said the agreement for at least three years was the first of its kind and establishes a dedicated capacity exclusively for GM's key chip suppliers at their upstate New York fabrication facility.

General Motors Co and chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc on Thursday announced a long-term deal for the automaker to secure U.S.-made processors that will enable it to avoid the factory-halting chip shortages that kept millions of cars from being manufactured during the pandemic.

The announcement comes two days after President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address praised the passing of the $52 billion Chips and Science Act that aims to bring back chip manufacturing to the United States and points to a new approach by automakers to securing semiconductors.

It also highlights a new way that chip manufacturers can finance U.S. expansion, using a combination of funding from customers that want dedicated capacity for semiconductors and funding from the federal government.