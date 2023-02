Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he would host an online meeting between Group of Seven leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday -- a year to the day since Russia invaded.

"So the G7 leaders can remain united to deal with the invasion of Ukraine, I have decided to host a video conference of the G7 leaders, inviting President Zelensky, this week on the 24th," Kishida said in a speech in Tokyo.