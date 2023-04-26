 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
First Republic Bank rout; unable to shake depositor anxiety, shares plunge at opening bell

Associated Press
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:11 PM IST

First Republic Bank plunged at the opening bell Wednesday, an ongoing rout that has erased more than 50 percent of its value just this week on concerns about the bank's financial health in the wake of two other bank collapses.

Shares slumped 26 percent, following an even more severe tumble on Tuesday, after it revealed that depositors withdrew more than $100 billion last month after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Trading in the bank's shares was halted several times for volatility.

The bank said late Monday that it was only able to stop the bleeding after a group of large banks stepped in to save it by depositing $30 billion in uninsured deposits.