Fed bets pared as Goldman scraps March hike call on flaring risk

Bloomberg
Mar 13, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said they no longer expect the Fed to deliver a rate increase next week, even after US authorities moved to contain a crisis spurred by the exodus of depositors from Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Less than a week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a re-acceleration in the pace of interest-rate hikes, traders slammed it shut again amid the sudden eruption of financial strains at the US regional bank level.

Treasury two-year yields dropped 18 basis points to 4.34%, heading for their steepest three-day decline since October 1987, when the Black Monday equities rout stunned markets. Just as that shock interrupted a tightening cycle, traders now rapidly shifted back to betting on Fed rate cuts for the second half of this year.