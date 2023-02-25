 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

FATF puts South Africa, Nigeria on 'grey list'

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 08:12 AM IST

The decision of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) indicates to global banks, financial institutions and investors that these countries are not fully compliant with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing standards.

Global anti-money laundering watchdog FATF on Friday added South Africa and Nigeria to its "grey list" of countries for failing to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, in a set back to Africa’s two largest economies.

The decision of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) indicates to global banks, financial institutions and investors that these countries are not fully compliant with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing standards.

This was despite desperate attempts by South Africa to pass several relevant laws late last year, as well as a high-level delegation sent to the FATF recently to make representations.

The FATF conceded that there had been significant progress by South Africa on many of the recommendations previously made to the country, but that more needed to be done in terms of increasing investigations and prosecutions related to cases of money laundering, as well as the seizure of assets which were the proceeds of criminal activities.