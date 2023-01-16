 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Energy, Chips, Taiwan: Flashpoints for 2023 in a fractured world

Bloomberg
Jan 16, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST

With a hot war raging in Europe and a cold one escalating between the US and China, the rest of the world is under pressure to pick sides.

Semiconductor manufacturing at the GlobalFoundries facility in Malta, New York. Photographer: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg

A new age of great-power rivalry is redrawing the map of the world economy and forcing business chiefs to navigate around a growing number of global flashpoints.

Political leaders are imposing new economic priorities, as they battle to avert shortfalls of vital commodities — from natural gas to semiconductors — and use the ones they control as leverage.

For the titans of commerce gathering in Davos this week, all of this marks a shift away from the era of ever-closer global ties, when big business thought it had succeeded in making the world flat. Now it’s in for a bumpier ride.

Debate at the World Economic Forum will revolve around these emerging geo-economic risks. Some center on key goods or markets - like the worldwide focus on energy security since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, or the US campaign to deprive China of cutting-edge technology. Others are geographic, above all the threat of conflict in Taiwan.

“We're living in a more fragmented world that includes financial fragility, so one thing that is clearly on everyone's mind is: Where to invest, and how to invest, in a more multi-polar world,” said Karen Harris, New York-based managing director of the Macro Trends Group at consulting firm Bain & Co., before flying out to Davos.