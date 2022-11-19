 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk starts Twitter poll on whether to bring back Trump

Reuters
Nov 19, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

”Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted, a Latin phrase that roughly means meaning ”the voice of the people is the voice of God.” The poll was open for 24 hours.

Elon Musk demanded Twitter staff choose between being "extremely hardcore" and working intense, long hours, or losing their jobs.

Elon Musk started a Twitter poll late on Friday asking followers to vote on whether to reinstate former U.S. President Donald Trump’s account on the platform, with early results showing roughly 60% voting yes.

Musk, Twitter’s new owner, said in May he would reverse Twitter’s ban on Trump, whose account was suspended after last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Musk said earlier in the day that a decision to bring back Trump’s account was yet to be made, and that Twitter had reinstated some controversial accounts that had been banned or suspended, including satirical website Babylon Bee and comedian Kathy Griffin.

Musk’s decision to ask Twitter users for guidance on who should be on the platform is part of a huge restructuring of the company, including massive layoffs.

In a memo on Friday to remaining employees that was seen by Reuters, Musk asked those who write software code to report to the 10th floor of the Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco by early afternoon.