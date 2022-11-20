COP27 fails to deliver plan to drastically reduce emissions: UN chief

The COP27 summit has failed to deliver a plan to "drastically reduce emissions", United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on November 20 after the UN published an updated draft of the proposed deal of the climate summit in Egypt on Saturday.

The draft makes no mention of the need to phase down all fossil fuels, one of the key demands this year, and reiterates the Glasgow Pact language on coal.

Negotiators, however, said they have reached a tentative deal on the creation of a fund to pay poorer countries for harm caused by global warming.

(This is a developing story. Please check back later for more)