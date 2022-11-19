 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COP27 extended by a day as logjam on key issues continues

Nov 19, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST

The UN climate talks have been extended by a day in an effort to break the deadlock over key issues, including mitigation work programme, loss and damage and climate finance.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said COP27 was supposed to wrap up on Friday but has been ”extended by a day to attempt to take the ongoing negotiations to a logical end”.

Providing an update on the negotiations in a blog post, he said a lot of issues, including the mitigation work program, the global goal on adaptation, loss and damage, and climate finance are being negotiated as they remain contentious.

”COP is a party-driven process and hence consensus on key issues is vital to the process. The extension is an attempt towards achieving just that,” he said.

In an effort to break the deadlock, the European Union’s chief negotiator Frans Timmermans proposed a plan that tied loss and damage with emission cuts.

The success of the talks hinges on a fund to address loss and damage, a term used for irreparable destruction caused by climate change-fuelled disasters.