Chinese billionaire Jack Ma living in Tokyo after China's crackdown against firms: Report

PTI
Nov 30, 2022 / 06:49 AM IST

Jack Ma's months-long stay in Japan with his family has included stints in hot springs and ski resorts in the countryside outside Tokyo and regular trips to the US and Israel, the Financial Times reported, quoting people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts.

Chinese billionaire and e-commerce giant Alibaba founder Jack Ma who ran into trouble with the Chinese government over violating anti-monopoly regulations and kept a low profile since 2020 is now living in Tokyo for about six months, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Ma's months-long stay in Japan with his family has included stints in hot springs and ski resorts in the countryside outside Tokyo and regular trips to the US and Israel, the Financial Times reported, quoting people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts.

Ma, 58, has largely disappeared from public view since he criticised the Chinese regulators in 2020, accusing the state-run banks of having a 'pawnshop mentality' and calling for bold new players that can extend credit to the collateral poor.

Since then, both the companies he founded -- Ant and e-commerce group Alibaba -- have faced a series of regulatory obstacles.

Chinese regulators called off Ant's blockbuster USD 37 billion initial public offering and fined Alibaba a record USD 2.8 billion for antitrust abuses last year.

His absence from China has coincided with the escalation of President Xi Jinping's zero-Covid controls this year. This led to a harsh lockdown of Shanghai and the surrounding Yangtze river delta in April and May and sparked nationwide protests over recent days, the report said.