China’s Q1 GDP comes in at 4.8%, impact of lockdowns not fully factored in

China has reported gross domestic product of 4.8% in the first quarter of 2022, as against 4% in the fourth quarter. This growth number has come in higher than what was anticipated, given the extent of Covid-related disruptions in the month of March.
The growth figures may not fully capture the shockwaves of the Covid lockdowns across several cities which also were economic centres, including Shanghai.
The People’s Bank of China has, over the weekend, also initiated easing measures to reduce the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for most banks by 25 basis points. However, there have been no rate cuts, and this measure falls short of what several economists were expecting.
The world's second-biggest economy expanded 4.8 percent on-year in the first three months of 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said, warning of "significant difficulties and challenges" ahead.
The news agency Xinhua reports that the economic indicators like consumption, jobs, investment and industrial production reveal that growth has been under pressure due to the Covid outbreak in key cities, and the Ukraine war.
The disruptions have to shocks in the economy. China today also reported its first death due to the Covid outbreak in the ongoing wave of infections.
China's retail sales for the month of March has contracted by 3.5%, the first such fall since July 2020. Factory output rose by 5%, more than forecast, while investment growth in Q1CY22 slowed to 9.3%.