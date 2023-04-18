 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

China's economic rebound takes off as COVID restrictions cease

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

The latest National Bureau of Statistics data shows that gross domestic product grew 4.5 percent YoY in the first three months of 2023, faster than the 2.9 percent in the previous quarter

China's economic recovery picks up speed as COVID curbs end

China's economy is recovering from a crippling pandemic slump with the end of COVID curbs in the first quarter, though some headwinds remain.

National Bureau of Statistics data showed on April 18 that gross domestic product grew 4.5 percent year on year in the first three months of 2023, faster than the 2.9 percent growth in the previous quarter.

A three-year crackdown on tech firms and property has been eased in December after Beijing lifted COVID curbs and eased COVID curbs in December.

Also Read | Asia stocks brace for updates on earnings, China economy