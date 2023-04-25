 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China’s Deepening Selloff Shows Investors Are Losing Confidence

Bloomberg
Apr 25, 2023 / 06:38 PM IST

A selloff in Chinese equities is deepening as a barrage of economic and geopolitical risks stack up, with global funds accelerating their exodus.

The MSCI China Index lost as much as 2.6% Tuesday, set for a sixth day of declines in its longest-losing run since October. Foreign investors were net sellers of onshore China shares for a third straight session, while bond yields have dropped.

Traders continued to cite geopolitical tensions as a key deterrent even as the US plans last week to limit investments in key parts of China’s economy were of little surprise. While a consumption-driven recovery is taking hold —  the economy grew at the fastest pace in a year in the first quarter and retail sales soared last month — the nation’s top leaders have highlighted risks to the rebound.

“Investors seem to be having concerns about the sustainability of the recovery in China and the heightening of geopolitical tensions,” said Redmond Wong, strategist at Saxo Capital Markets HK Ltd.