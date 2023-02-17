 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China's Communist Party claims 'decisive victory' over COVID

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:36 PM IST

Since December last year, millions of people in China contracted the Omicron virus and unofficial reports said thousands of people, especially those above 60 years old, fell victim to it.

China's ruling Communist Party has claimed to have scored a 'decisive victory' over the coronavirus pandemic by minimising the casualties and staunchly defended its much-criticised zero-COVID policy, saying that it has succeeded in preventing the widespread prevalence of variants.

More than 200 million people were treated and nearly 800,000 patients in severe conditions received effective treatment, according to an official press release issued after the party's political bureau meeting held on Thursday.

With a strong sense of responsibility and strategic resolve, China has optimised and adjusted the COVID-19 prevention and control measures in light of the evolving situation, and effectively balanced pandemic containment with economic and social development, it said.

